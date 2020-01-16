Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

VTI stock opened at $166.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $133.16 and a 1 year high of $167.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8855 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

