Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Purchased by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,581,000. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,257,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total transaction of $1,322,268.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $79.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $81.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

