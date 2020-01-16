Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $130.63 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $105.33 and a twelve month high of $131.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

