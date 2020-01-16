Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 334.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 25.8% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE:DUK opened at $92.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Duke Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $84.28 and a 12 month high of $97.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.06.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from to in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.