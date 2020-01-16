Larry Timlick Sells 11,000 Shares of CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) Stock

CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) Director Larry Timlick sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $77,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CPAH stock opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. CounterPath, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

CounterPath (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. CounterPath had a negative return on equity of 119.27% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CounterPath stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in CounterPath, Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) by 72.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of CounterPath worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CounterPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, and sells software and services that enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver unified communications services over Internet protocol based networks in North America and internationally. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers.

