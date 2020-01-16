Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 50,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,289.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, January 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00.
  • On Monday, December 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.
  • On Friday, December 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.
  • On Thursday, December 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00.
  • On Wednesday, December 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.
  • On Monday, December 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.
  • On Thursday, December 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.
  • On Monday, December 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.

Shares of OPK opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $998.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Opko Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OPK shares. BidaskClub cut Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK)

Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Verizon Communications Inc. Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc. Shares Bought by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.
Duke Energy Corp Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.
Duke Energy Corp Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.
Larry Timlick Sells 11,000 Shares of CounterPath, Corp. Stock
Larry Timlick Sells 11,000 Shares of CounterPath, Corp. Stock
Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 50,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. Stock
Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 50,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. Stock
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc CEO Purchases $69,975.00 in Stock
Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc CEO Purchases $69,975.00 in Stock
Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 2,065 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF
Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 2,065 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report