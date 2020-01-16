Phillip Md Et Al Frost Acquires 50,000 Shares of Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,289.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Opko Health alerts:

On Friday, January 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,000.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.

Shares of OPK opened at $1.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $998.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Opko Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OPK shares. BidaskClub cut Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Opko Health in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the third quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Opko Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opko Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.