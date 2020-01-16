Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) CEO Purchases $69,975.00 in Stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) CEO Jong Joseph Kim acquired 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $69,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,198.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of INO stock opened at $3.35 on Thursday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. The firm had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 19,144 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. 46.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

