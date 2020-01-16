Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys 2,065 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $117.48 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.50 and a 1 year high of $118.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.26.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

In other iShares TIPS Bond ETF news, insider Coleman Howard purchased 57,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

