John Michael Hooks Sells 28,200 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Director John Michael Hooks sold 28,200 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total value of C$63,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,471,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,311,671.50.
John Michael Hooks also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 13th, John Michael Hooks sold 25,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.97, for a total value of C$49,250.00.
- On Thursday, January 9th, John Michael Hooks sold 21,800 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total value of C$45,126.00.
Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$1.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $543.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86. CES Energy Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of C$1.68 and a 12-month high of C$3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.03.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEU. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on CES Energy Solutions and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.53.
About CES Energy Solutions
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.
