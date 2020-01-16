John Michael Hooks Sells 28,200 Shares of CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Director John Michael Hooks sold 28,200 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total value of C$63,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,471,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,311,671.50.

John Michael Hooks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, John Michael Hooks sold 25,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.97, for a total value of C$49,250.00.

On Thursday, January 9th, John Michael Hooks sold 21,800 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total value of C$45,126.00.

Shares of TSE:CEU opened at C$1.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $543.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86. CES Energy Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of C$1.68 and a 12-month high of C$3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.03.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$315.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$311.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CEU. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$3.25 target price on CES Energy Solutions and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.53.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

