Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,707 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 577,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 25.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 19.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 133,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 21,947 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 20.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 206,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,161,000 after purchasing an additional 34,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $47.26 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $68.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 63.07%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $471,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,009.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bob Shearer purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from to in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.93.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

