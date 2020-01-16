Christopher Gregory Buys 4,000,000 Shares of MRG Metals Ltd (ASX:MRQ) Stock

MRG Metals Ltd (ASX:MRQ) insider Christopher Gregory purchased 4,000,000 shares of MRG Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$72,000.00 ($51,063.83).
MRG Metals Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of A$0.03 ($0.02). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.
About MRG Metals
Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund
Receive News & Ratings for MRG Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRG Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.