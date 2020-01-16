Christopher Gregory Buys 4,000,000 Shares of MRG Metals Ltd (ASX:MRQ) Stock

MRG Metals Ltd (ASX:MRQ) insider Christopher Gregory purchased 4,000,000 shares of MRG Metals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$72,000.00 ($51,063.83).

MRG Metals Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of A$0.03 ($0.02). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00.

About MRG Metals

MRG Metals Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, lead, nickel, iron oxide, copper, and base metal deposits. It holds interest in projects located in Western Australia and Western Queensland, as well as the Norrliden project in Sweden.

