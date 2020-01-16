Archford Capital Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,360,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,312,000 after acquiring an additional 159,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,165,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,767,000 after acquiring an additional 582,977 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,187 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $11,596,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 221.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 5,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,365,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,874,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 128,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $4,199,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 475,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,556,675.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 474,896 shares of company stock valued at $17,391,343 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $48.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 3.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $49.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

