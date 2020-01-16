Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 2.1% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Guardian Investment Management increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Investment Management now owns 50,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 36,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 232,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $69.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.50 and its 200 day moving average is $70.74. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.05.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.