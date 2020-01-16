Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires 1,352 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.9% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 118,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $17,195,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 11,616 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $144.32 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.80 and its 200 day moving average is $139.65. The company has a market cap of $261.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.31.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,837 shares of company stock worth $2,759,138. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

