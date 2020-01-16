Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Enbridge by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 28,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 20,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

NYSE:ENB opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $81.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $40.43.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.78%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.