Insider Selling: Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Sells $58,280.00 in Stock

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE BIG opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94.
Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 4.83%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 73.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Big Lots
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.