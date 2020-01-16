Insider Selling: Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Sells $58,280.00 in Stock

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) EVP Ronald A. Robins, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $58,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,422.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE BIG opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.94.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 4.83%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Big Lots in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Big Lots from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Big Lots by 73.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.