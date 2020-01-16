Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Trims Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,785 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,193 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 26,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 15,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

In other Hanesbrands news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,505,232.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,708.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

HBI stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 57.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HBI shares. Bank of America downgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.14.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.