Todd E. Cunfer Buys 5,000 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) CFO Todd E. Cunfer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 36,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $24.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.08. Simply Good Foods Co has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMPL. ValuEngine cut shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Simply Good Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1,058.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,691,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,240,000 after buying an additional 525,409 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 904.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 403,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,727,000 after buying an additional 363,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

