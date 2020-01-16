Ascension Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Ascension Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.8% of Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Ascension Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 19,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $125.96 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $126.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 65.93%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.07.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

