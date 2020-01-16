Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,451,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,409,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after buying an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,288,000 after buying an additional 3,650,256 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.8% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,515,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,953,000 after buying an additional 45,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,177,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

NYSE:PSX opened at $104.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

