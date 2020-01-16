Richelle E. Burr Sells 3,900 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) VP Richelle E. Burr sold 3,900 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $59,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $15.25 on Thursday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Photronics had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Photronics’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Photronics by 1,649.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 373,780 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Photronics by 71.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 785,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 327,571 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Photronics during the third quarter worth $3,027,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the second quarter worth $2,076,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Photronics by 21.2% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,264,000 after acquiring an additional 239,878 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Northland Securities set a $15.00 price target on shares of Photronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

