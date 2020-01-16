Thomas John Dietz Purchases 4,000 Shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Stock

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Director Thomas John Dietz bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $55,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,160. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ EIGR opened at $14.70 on Thursday. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $9.38 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.83 and a quick ratio of 6.83.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.01). On average, analysts predict that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

EIGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 281.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,729,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,408 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $12,190,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,070,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 300,279 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $10,600,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 72,102 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

