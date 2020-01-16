Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 1.6% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. United Bank grew its position in Facebook by 32.7% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Facebook by 40.1% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 124,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,124,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Wafra Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 12.5% in the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 174,215 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,623,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 1,832.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 321,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $62,124,000 after buying an additional 305,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.04.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,982.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,228,140 shares of company stock worth $233,184,417. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $221.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.75 and its 200-day moving average is $193.71. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $142.52 and a 52-week high of $222.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $624.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

