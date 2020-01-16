Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $147.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.78 and its 200 day moving average is $152.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.51. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $142.40 and a 1 year high of $186.44.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 66.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Simon Property Group to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Simon Property Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $174.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $218.00 target price on Simon Property Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

