Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 218 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 330.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.34.

NYSE:NVS opened at $94.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $217.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.70 and a 12 month high of $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.24.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

