Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.25% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 105.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 509,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 75.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $278,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of IBDT opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.62. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.94 and a twelve month high of $28.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.