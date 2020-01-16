Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Position Boosted by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,567 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.0% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

BK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.