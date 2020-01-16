Archford Capital Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,553 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 110.3% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 135,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,302,000 after purchasing an additional 71,104 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 7.4% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,070,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,632,000 after acquiring an additional 143,549 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 408,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,042,000 after acquiring an additional 20,976 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $95.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of -0.01. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $69.30 and a 1-year high of $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.64.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.66%.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.