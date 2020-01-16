Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 183 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Welltower by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Welltower by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Welltower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 31,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WELL opened at $84.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.92. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $71.18 and a 52-week high of $93.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Welltower to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.10.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

