Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 293,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $2,339,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 26,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $382,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $114.85 on Thursday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $132.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.73.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Paypal and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.09.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

