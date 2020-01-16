Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 215,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.3% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 171,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,569,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $987,454,000 after purchasing an additional 278,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $82.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.64. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on CM. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.50 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.