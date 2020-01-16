Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $137.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.76. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $120.37 and a 52-week high of $138.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $1.0157 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

