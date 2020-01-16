National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Holdings Cut by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 728,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,408,000 after purchasing an additional 109,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,484,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,296,000 after purchasing an additional 66,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 419,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,287,000 after purchasing an additional 58,907 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 177,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 44,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 43,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

NYSE:NGG opened at $62.32 on Thursday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $48.83 and a 1 year high of $62.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. National Grid has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.