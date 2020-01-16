Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4,335.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,313,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,734,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,149 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 254.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,396,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $70,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438,336 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 419.1% during the third quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 2,886,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 163,647,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,416,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Fayez Sarofim purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.10 per share, for a total transaction of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,373,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,399,852.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,051,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 242,179,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,884,760,434.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

