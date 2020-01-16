Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,382 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,914,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,783,292,000 after buying an additional 237,740 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,311,000 after buying an additional 124,648 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 278,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,243,000 after buying an additional 83,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 388,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,545,000 after buying an additional 72,427 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $189.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $140.05 and a 1-year high of $189.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5077 per share. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.