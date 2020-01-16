Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.85.

Shares of CL stock opened at $70.80 on Thursday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.35.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total value of $1,067,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $1,222,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,081,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,468,917.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,500 shares of company stock worth $4,569,293 in the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

