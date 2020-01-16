Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 810 Shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $234,576,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,214 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,071,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,872,000 after purchasing an additional 346,457 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $110,263,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group by 26.6% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 1,926,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $94,078,000 after purchasing an additional 404,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. S&P Equity Research lowered Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of BX opened at $58.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $58.84.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 280,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $14,486,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

