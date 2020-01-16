Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,380 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PPL were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 35.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). PPL had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is 68.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Guggenheim raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $34.00) on shares of PPL in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.05.

In other PPL news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,423.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $13,349,381.76. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,005,684 shares of company stock valued at $33,936,414. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

