Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 99 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in McKesson by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its position in McKesson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in McKesson by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in McKesson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $154.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $155.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.13 and a 200-day moving average of $141.59.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.60. The company had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.09%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.