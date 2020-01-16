Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

MCHP stock opened at $107.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MCHP. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.88.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

