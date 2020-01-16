Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.93 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15,904.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,352,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,009,000 after buying an additional 3,331,568 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $611,881,000 after buying an additional 1,479,616 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,523,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,062,000 after buying an additional 1,017,717 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 313.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after purchasing an additional 960,653 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after purchasing an additional 896,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $92.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.44 and a 52-week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.02.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

