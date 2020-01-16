Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 2.7% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $56,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 18,789 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 621,074 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $122,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 72,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 478,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $94,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Apple by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 207,368 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $37,831,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $311.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1,370.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.05 and a 12 month high of $317.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group lowered shares of Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.36.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

