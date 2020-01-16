Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2020

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.9% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 416,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $147.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $385.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.07 and its 200 day moving average is $134.77. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $147.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

