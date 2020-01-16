Centre Asset Management LLC Makes New $28.66 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 97,590 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,657,000. Apple makes up about 6.7% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. HSBC set a $190.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.36.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $311.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.26. The firm has a market cap of $1,370.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.05 and a 1 year high of $317.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

