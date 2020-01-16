Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ullmann Financial Group Inc.

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JNJ stock opened at $147.01 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $147.84. The firm has a market cap of $385.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

In other news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

