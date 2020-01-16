Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is UMA Financial Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.4% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 6,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Apple by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning grew its position in shares of Apple by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Professional Planning now owns 47,782 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $311.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.26. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.05 and a 52 week high of $317.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,370.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Maxim Group lowered Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Apple from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.36.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

