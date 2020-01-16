Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Townsend & Associates Inc

Townsend & Associates Inc lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.0% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arjuna Capital lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 20.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 86.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 39,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,597,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,837,000 after purchasing an additional 135,998 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 119.4% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 240.9% during the second quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.33.

JNJ stock opened at $147.01 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $147.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

