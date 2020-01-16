Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $3.21 Million Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of L. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Loews by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,779 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Loews in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Loews by 5.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 405,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Loews by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $319,625.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,709.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $972,024.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $791,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,925 shares of company stock worth $1,963,681 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $51.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.68. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Loews Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

