Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 79,926 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 79,926 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. grace capital bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $21.41 on Thursday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $428,136.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $6,051,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 242,179,496 shares in the company, valued at $4,884,760,434.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,459,624 shares of company stock worth $29,187,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

