3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,093 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of 3D Systems worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of 3D Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,986 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 3D Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,242 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,659 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 17,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $11.90 on Thursday. 3D Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $155.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.22 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $193,054.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDD. ValuEngine lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

